FCG vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa and Chennaiyn FC: FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC both have a chance to move up the table when they clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) Saturday’s second double header at the GMC Athletic Stadium tonight. Both clubs will be heading into the 10th game of the ongoing season the Gaurs are languishing ninth in the table with as many points and only two wins to their name. While the Marina Machans are sixth with four wins and 14 points under their belt.

The upcoming contest will also see the return of Nerijus Valskis to the Chennaiyin camp, it should bolster their chances to make their way up to the top four. On the other hand, hosts FC Goa under their new coach Derrick Pereira will look to bring their campaign back on track with a win here.

The match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC is slated to start at 09:30 pm (IST).

FCG vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 54 between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC.

FCG vs CFC Live Streaming

The match between FC Goa and Chennaiyn FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

FCG vs CFC Match Details

The match between FC Goa and Chennaiyn FC will be played on Saturday, January 8, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST.

FCG vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jorge Ortiz

Vice-Captain: Anirudh Thapa

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Reagan Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Saviour Gama

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Jorge Ortiz, Edu Bedia

Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Devendra Murgaonkar

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Jorge Ortiz, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Aiban Dohling, Devendra Murgaonkar, Muhammed Nemil

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Germanpreet Singh, Nerijus Valskis

