FCG vs EBFC Dream11 Team Prediction: FC Goa vs East Bengal FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's ISL 2022-23 FCG vs EBFC Match, January 26, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, 7:30 pm IST

After suffering three back-to-back defeats, East Bengal FC will aim to clinch the full three points from their next match against FC Goa. The Red and Gold brigade have been in dismal form this season and are currently placed in ninth position on the points table. The match between FC Goa and East Bengal FC is scheduled to be played on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. In their first-leg meeting, FC Goa had secured a thrilling 1-2 away win over East Bengal. Stephen Constantine’s men will come into the fixture after enduring a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC.

FC Goa, on the other hand, will also aim for the full three points from their next game to stay alive in the playoff race. After claiming 23 points from 15 matches, FC Goa find themselves in the fifth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of the match between FC Goa and East Bengal FC, here is everything you need to know:

FC Goa vs East Bengal FC Possible Starting XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Wail Sadaoui, Devendra Murgaonkar

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Mohamad Raokip, Charis Kyriakou, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Alex Lima, Suhair VP, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva

