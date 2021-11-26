FCG vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC: FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will look to getting back to winning ways when they lock horns in match eight of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, on Friday, November 26. The match will be played at the at the GMC Athletic Stadium Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

The Gaurs faced a defeat (0-3) in their season opener against defending champions Mumbai City FC. Whereas, the Men of Steel drew (1-1) against SC East Bengal. After the first round of matches, FC Goa have dropped to the bottom on the ISL 2021-22 standings, while Jamshedpur FC are sixth and have a solitary point to their name.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC:

FCG vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match 8 between FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC.

FCG vs JFC Live Streaming

The match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

FCG vs JFC Match Details

The match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Friday, November 26, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

FCG vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nerijus Valskis

Vice-Captain: Jitendra Singh

Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Boris Singh Thangjam, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Laldinliana Renthlei

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jitendra Singh, Seminlen Doungel

Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Airam Cabrera

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Lalmangaihsanga, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Saviour Gama, Airam Cabrera

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK) , Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Seminlen Doungel, Boris Singh Thangjam, Nerijus Valskis

