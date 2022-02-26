FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: FC Goa will clash with Mumbai City FC in Match 103 of the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22. This match will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on February 26.

FC Goa have not had the best of seasons so far and they are out of the reckoning for the top four slots. However, they will look to spoil the party of Mumbai City FC and end their season with some pride. Mumbai City, on the other hand, will need to put their best foot forward and make it to the top four and hope to extend their title defence.

As far as the team combinations are concerned, FC Goa will miss a few players for this match.

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham has informed that Ahmed Jahouh could be in contention for this game.

Advertisement

The match between FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC is slated to start at 09:30 pm (IST).

FCG vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network will broadcast today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 103 between FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC.

FCG vs MCFC Streaming

The match between FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

FCG vs MCFC Match Details

The match between FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will be played on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Monday. The game will kick off at 09:30 PM IST.

FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Jorge Ortiz

Goalkeeper: Naveen Kumar

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling; Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello; Makan Winkle Chothe, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes; Jorge Ortiz

Mumbai City FC - Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.