FCG vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC: FC Goa come into this game and they will be desperate to get their ship back on track especially since the time is running out for the side. However, their task will not be an easy one as they will lock horns with Odisha FC – a team that has finally hit their stride. This clash promises to be a closely-fought contest and it will take place at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

FC Goa come into this game on a four-game winless run – they are ninth on the points table in 14 games and lost their last game to Jamshedpur FC.

The match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

FCG vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 78 between FC Goa vs Odisha FC.

FCG vs OFC Streaming

The match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

FCG vs OFC Match Details

The match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC will be played on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

FCG vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Airam Cabrera

Vice-Captain: Javi Hernandez

Goalkeeper: Arshdeep Singh

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Krasniqi

Strikers: Airam Cabrera, Javi Hernandez

FC Goa vs Odisha FC probable XI:

FC Goa - Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia (C), Princeton Rebello; Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes; Devendra Murgaonkar, Airam Cabrera

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh (GK); Sailung Lalhrezuala, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil (C), Sahil Panwar; Thoiba Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Krasniqi; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandha Kumar, Javi Hernandez

