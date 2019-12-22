Feeling Good at the Moment: Daley Blind Undergoes Successful Heart Operation
Daley Blind, the former Manchester United and current Ajax defender, underwent a successful heart operation.
Daley Blind (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Amsterdam: After he complained of dizziness in his side's UEFA Champions League clash with Valencia this week, Ajax defender Daley Blind has undergone a successful heart operation.
"Daley Blind has been diagnosed with myocarditis," a statement read.
"In the last few days, the centre-back has been the subject of thorough medical investigation after experiencing a short episode of vertigo during the match between Ajax and Valencia. It was decided to preventively place a subcutaneous implantable defibrillator -- a device that is inserted under the skin -- as a consequence of the procedure, which took place yesterday," it added.
The club further said the former Manchester United player would miss their January training camp in Qatar.
"The most important thing is that I'm feeling good at the moment and trying to come back as soon as possible," Blind was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.
