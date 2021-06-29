Switzerland’s Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe’s penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain.

Even as Sommer was being praised for his heroics, another member of the Swiss side drew attention to him for his actions just before the penalty shootout.

UEFA EURO 2020: FULL COVERAGE | Points Table | Schedule | Results

Granit Xhaka, who won the player of the match from Euro 2020, was spotted with a Coca-Cola bottle in his hand as he spoke to his team before the decisive spot-kicks.

The soft drink is a sponsor of the European Championships and became the talk of the tournament when Cristiano Ronaldo, ahead of a group stage clash between Portugal and Hungary, moved two coke bottles from the press conference table.

What followed is something that Ronaldo could not have predicted.

CR7’s action had a real-world impact as Coca-Cola’s stock prices dropped 1.6% as they went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion, which is a loss of USD 4 billion.

Many players too joined in in subsequent matches, as some wanted the Coca-Cola bottles also removed, while proposed the beverage company contact them for endorsements. France’s Paul Pogba, a practising Muslim, too objected to the presence of Heineken Beer bottles. The tournament went ahead and removed the alcoholic drink’s bottle from a subsequent press conference in which a Muslim player was involved.

Many fans are attributing Xhaka’s success on the pitch with Coca-Cola, as it turned out to be a memorable evening for Swiss football.

Here are some of the best:

You’re telling me Xhaka played 120 minutes, and then proceeded to crush a Coke while motivating his teammates to bury France in PK’s?!?What a legend. pic.twitter.com/JB0uPVQwQB — Neb (@BenVonheeder) June 29, 2021

Xhaka at full time: “Ronaldo should’ve drank coke, now he would be in the Euro quarter finals”😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VaKEdrDaIM — Madrid Fan (@cristiano_peak) June 28, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo watching Xhaka drinking a coke. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/rXVTRgzT9J— Kevin Beastly (@ka92010rock) June 28, 2021

Ronaldo drank water and lost, xhaka drank coke and won…..i aint saying anything ooo but sugar is winning H2O at the moment pic.twitter.com/YJGQ4A6Oka— Omo ologo doing ologo things 🐲 (@PhemieB) June 29, 2021

Coca-Cola headquarters after seeing Xhaka drinking coke. pic.twitter.com/QHNRJfSuw6— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 28, 2021

Earlier, Portugal were knocked out by Belgium.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here