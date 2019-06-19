Ferland Mendy Honoured to Join Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid
Real Madrid unveiled Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, the latest of their transfer of big summer spending.
Real Madrid signed Ferland Mendy from Lyon (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Ferland Mendy has said it will be an honour to play for a "legend" like Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid's new left-back was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Madrid paid 50 million euros to sign the French defender from Lyon as Zidane continues to revamp his squad after the disappointments of last season.
Mendy joins Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo in moving to Madrid as part of a 300-million summer spending spree ahead of the new season.
"It's an honour to be around a football legend like Zidane," Mendy said at a press conference.
"I followed him when I was little, I know very well what he did during his career and it is a great pleasure to be able to work with him."
Mendy had earlier signed his contract in the club's boardroom and posed for photographs in front of Madrid's 13 European Cups.
The 24-year-old came through the youth system at Paris Saint-Germain but an arthritic hip threatened to cut short his career. Instead, he moved to Le Havre before joining Lyon for just 5 million euros in 2017.
"When I was 15 years old, I had an operation on my hip," Mendy said. "They told me I was not going to play football again.
"I spent some time in a wheelchair, and six or seven months in the hospital to be able to walk again and now I am at Real Madrid. It's really incredible."
Club president Florentino Perez said: "We have brought you here because of the quality, talent, work and fight that have all characterised your life."
Despite his hefty price tag, Mendy is not guaranteed a starting spot under Zidane, with fellow left backs Marcelo and Sergio Reguilon both still in the squad.
As well as Zidane, he joins French compatriots Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema at his new club.
"Varane told me that it was the biggest club in the world," Mendy added. "He said he'll help me to integrate into the group and in the dressing room.
"I am very happy to play for the best team in the world and to be able to wear this shirt. I hope to win many titles here."
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Says Sunaina is 'Vulnerable,' Asks People to 'Not Act as Vultures'
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Film Earns Rs 201.86 Crore
- KTM RC 125 ABS launched at Rs 1.47 Lakh in India
- Can You Trust Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency? Initial Regulatory Indicators Aren’t Exactly Positive
- Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency is Already Facing A Global Financial And Regulatory Pushback
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s