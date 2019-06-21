Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Tributes Pour in

Fernando Torres took to Twitter to announced that he is set to bring his glittering football career to a close.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 21, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Tributes Pour in
Fernando Torres announced on Twitter that he is set to retire. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Fernando Torres is set to draw curtains over his 18-year long football career, the footballer announced on Friday. Spanish forward Torres has represented top clubs like Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea and is currently plying his trade in J-League at Sagan Tosu.

35-year-old Torres has to his name a FIFA World Cup victory, two Euro Championships titles, one Champions League and two Europa League trophies.

"After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career," Torres wrote on Twitter.

Torres has announced that he is set to host a press conference next Sunday in Tokyo, where he will "explain all the details".

In his club career, Torres has scored 260 goals in 765 appearances with his most prolific stints being at Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

Torres, in two phases, played 394 games for Atletico Madrid and scored 128 goals. At Liverpool, Torres spent four seasons scoring 81 goals in 142 appearances. He represented Chelsea in 172 games, finding the back of the net 45 times.

Torres is Spain's third highest goalscorer and played for the national team from 2003-2014 scoring 38 goals in 110 appearances.

As soon as Torres made his decision known on Twitter, fans started recollecting the exhilarating moments of his career and tributes poured in for the Spanish forward.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

