Fernando Torres is set to draw curtains over his 18-year long football career, the footballer announced on Friday. Spanish forward Torres has represented top clubs like Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea and is currently plying his trade in J-League at Sagan Tosu.

35-year-old Torres has to his name a FIFA World Cup victory, two Euro Championships titles, one Champions League and two Europa League trophies.

"After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career," Torres wrote on Twitter.

Torres has announced that he is set to host a press conference next Sunday in Tokyo, where he will "explain all the details".

I have something very important to announce. After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career. Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details.See you there. pic.twitter.com/WrKnvRTUIu — Fernando Torres (@Torres) June 21, 2019

In his club career, Torres has scored 260 goals in 765 appearances with his most prolific stints being at Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

Torres, in two phases, played 394 games for Atletico Madrid and scored 128 goals. At Liverpool, Torres spent four seasons scoring 81 goals in 142 appearances. He represented Chelsea in 172 games, finding the back of the net 45 times.

Torres is Spain's third highest goalscorer and played for the national team from 2003-2014 scoring 38 goals in 110 appearances.

As soon as Torres made his decision known on Twitter, fans started recollecting the exhilarating moments of his career and tributes poured in for the Spanish forward.

Top 3 premier league forwards of all time. Clinical. #Torres https://t.co/5LB9VAiQor — DB (@DarrenBell23) June 21, 2019

#Torres - what an unbelievable player in his prime and sad that his career waned as it did. Will always remember his spell at Chelsea for the sheer determination and will to succeed he showed which proved just what a character he was. Happy retirement @Torres pic.twitter.com/da5IYvz5vx — Harry Aitkenhead (@aitkenheadhj) June 21, 2019

So Fernando Torres has retired from football.Was always gutted that he never found his form in a blue shirt, but will still go down as one of the best strikers around in his prime.Wish him all my luck in pastures new & thanks for that goal ...#Torres #CFC pic.twitter.com/IjLP5HkXRy — (@SW6__1HS) June 21, 2019