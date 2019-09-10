FIFA 20 Best Defenders: Player Ratings for Van Dijk, Ramos, Pique and More Revealed
Here's a full list of top defenders in the FIFA 20 game, which will be released on September 27 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Virgil van Dijk won the best men's player of the year award. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool defender, leads the list of best defenders in the player ratings for the new FIFA 20 game by EA Sports that announced the individual statistics for each star on Monday, September 9.
Virgil van Dijk was perhaps the best defender last season, as he helped Liverpool win their sixth European Cup. The Netherlands international, Virgil van Dijk, was crowned the UEFA's player of the Year last month as well.
The former Celtic and Sothampton man's style of playing for Jurgen Klopp have grabbed the attention of the EA Sports, who have given Virgil van Dijik a rating of 90.
Stalwarts of Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli -- Sergio Ramos, Giorgio Chellini and Kalidou Koulibaly are Van Dijk's closest competitors for top spot, with all the three having a rating of 89.
Virgil Van Dijk is not the only Premier League star to get a place in the top 10 defenders list.
The list include Tottenham and Manchester City centre-backs Toby Alderweireld and Aymeric Laporte have also made it to the list, both having a rating of 87.
FIFA 20 RATINGS - TOP 10 DEFENDERS
1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 90
2. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) - 89
3. Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio) - 89
4. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) - 89
5. Gerard Pique (Barcelona) - 88
6. Diego Godin (Inter Milan) - 88
7. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 87
8. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) - 87
9. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) - 87
10. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) - 87
