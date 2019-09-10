FIFA 20 Best Forwards: Player Ratings for Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Hazard, Salah and More Revealed

Lionel Messi has sealed the top spot in the FIFA 20, with EA Sports handing favourable scores to some of the world's best forwards. Barcelona star Messi has been given 94 points (the same as last year). He is ahead of his sporting arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo who lost one point and is in second place with 93 points.

PSG and Barcelona star Neymar has also got the same rating of 92 as last year, despite injury troubles in 2018.

Sealing a place in the top 5 is the Belgian duo of Eden Hazard with 91 points. Eden Hazard outscores the likes of Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah and new Barca singing Antoine Griezmann (both at 90 points)

The Premier League has been represented in the list by Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero (89), while Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (88) and Alexandre Lacazette (86) also make the grade.

Here's a full list of top forwards in the FIFA 20 game, which will be released on September 27 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

FIFA 20: Best forwards

1.Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) – 94

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 93

3. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) – 92

4. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - 91

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 90

Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona) – 90

6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 89

Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona) – 89

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – 89

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 89

Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 89

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 88

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 88

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 88

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) – 88

8. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 87

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 87

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) – 87

Dries Mertens (Napoli) – 87

Heung-min Son (Tottenham) – 87

9. Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich) – 86

Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) – 86

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – 86

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 86

Leroy Sane (Manchester City) – 86

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – 86

10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) – 85

Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 85

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) – 85

