FIFA 20 Best Midfielders: Player Ratings for De Bruyne, Pogba, Bernardo Silva and More Revealed
Here's a full list of top midfielders in the FIFA 20 game, which will be released on September 27 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Kevin de Bruyne is the best rated midfielder in FIFA 20. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City has been rated the best midfielder in the player ratings for the new FIFA 20 game announced by EA Sports on Monday, September 9, ahead of the upcoming release.
Kevin de Bruyne, who missed the major part of the last season due to injury, has been rated 91 in the game ahead of Real Madrid, Luka Modric (90).
Premier League stars dominate the list with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham having representatives.
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquests are at the No.3 and No.4 spots with 89 points each.
Toni Kroos is at No 5 as the final representative for La Liga in the list, with Real target Christian Eriksen rated at the same level.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba is the only midfielder from the Manchester United to feature in the top list, despite a swathe of criticism both last season and in the present.
A trio of Manchester City stars round of the order with David Silva one notch above his namesake Bernardo.
Fernandinho makes to the upper echelon of ballplayers although he is expected to predominantly feature in defence this season.
FIFA 20 RATINGS - TOP 10 MIDFIELDERS
1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 91
2. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - 90
3. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - 89
4. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) -89
5. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 88
6. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) - 88
7. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - 88
8. David Silva (Manchester City) - 88
9. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - 87
10. Fernandinho (Manchester City) - 87
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note
- Shahid Kapoor on First Time Meeting Mira: I Thought Are We Even Going to Last 15 Minutes?
- Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- Tamil Nadu Man Invites PM Modi to Daughter's Wedding, He Responds With a Letter