FIFA 20 Best Midfielders: Player Ratings for De Bruyne, Pogba, Bernardo Silva and More Revealed

Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City has been rated the best midfielder in the player ratings for the new FIFA 20 game announced by EA Sports on Monday, September 9, ahead of the upcoming release.

Kevin de Bruyne, who missed the major part of the last season due to injury, has been rated 91 in the game ahead of Real Madrid, Luka Modric (90).

Premier League stars dominate the list with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham having representatives.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquests are at the No.3 and No.4 spots with 89 points each.

Toni Kroos is at No 5 as the final representative for La Liga in the list, with Real target Christian Eriksen rated at the same level.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is the only midfielder from the Manchester United to feature in the top list, despite a swathe of criticism both last season and in the present.

A trio of Manchester City stars round of the order with David Silva one notch above his namesake Bernardo.

Fernandinho makes to the upper echelon of ballplayers although he is expected to predominantly feature in defence this season.

FIFA 20 RATINGS - TOP 10 MIDFIELDERS

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 91

2. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - 90

3. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - 89

4. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) -89

5. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 88

6. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) - 88

7. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - 88

8. David Silva (Manchester City) - 88

9. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - 87

10. Fernandinho (Manchester City) - 87

