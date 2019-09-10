Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

FIFA 20 Best Midfielders: Player Ratings for De Bruyne, Pogba, Bernardo Silva and More Revealed

Here's a full list of top midfielders in the FIFA 20 game, which will be released on September 27 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
FIFA 20 Best Midfielders: Player Ratings for De Bruyne, Pogba, Bernardo Silva and More Revealed
Kevin de Bruyne is the best rated midfielder in FIFA 20. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City has been rated the best midfielder in the player ratings for the new FIFA 20 game announced by EA Sports on Monday, September 9, ahead of the upcoming release.

Kevin de Bruyne, who missed the major part of the last season due to injury, has been rated 91 in the game ahead of Real Madrid, Luka Modric (90).

Premier League stars dominate the list with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham having representatives.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquests are at the No.3 and No.4 spots with 89 points each.

Toni Kroos is at No 5 as the final representative for La Liga in the list, with Real target Christian Eriksen rated at the same level.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is the only midfielder from the Manchester United to feature in the top list, despite a swathe of criticism both last season and in the present.

A trio of Manchester City stars round of the order with David Silva one notch above his namesake Bernardo.

Fernandinho makes to the upper echelon of ballplayers although he is expected to predominantly feature in defence this season.

FIFA 20 RATINGS - TOP 10 MIDFIELDERS

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 91

2. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - 90

3. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - 89

4. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) -89

5. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 88

6. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) - 88

7. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - 88

8. David Silva (Manchester City) - 88

9. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - 87

10. Fernandinho (Manchester City) - 87

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram