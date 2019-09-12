FIFA 20 Ratings: Aubameyang, Jadon Sancho, Gabriel Jesus Among Stars Unhappy with Their Scores
EA Sports has revealed the list of the top 100 players in the game, in which Lionel Messi has been rated the highest ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.
(Image: Reuters)
A few global soccer stars including the likes of Jadon Sancho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Jesus are unhappy with their ratings on FIFA 20 and have voiced their displeasure.
EA Sports have been gradually teasing the official player ratings ahead of FIFA 20's release on September 27. On Tuesday, EA Sports revealed the list of the top 100 players in the game, in which Lionel Messi has been rated the highest (94), ahead of his sporting arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo (93).
Since the release of the list, there has been quite a stir among the football elite and fans alike. Sancho was given a rating of 84. The Borussia Dortmund star was not impressed as he produced more assists than any other player in Europe's top five leagues in the last season.
"77 passing?!" Sancho tweeted alongside an image of his FIFA 20 card, adding a reply to EA: "a bit harsh".
77 passing?! pic.twitter.com/F7M6rrglhL— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) September 9, 2019
I think both could be 90 ♂️ a bit harsh— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) September 9, 2019
Aubameyang was given a much higher rating than Sancho with 88 points but the Arsenal forward did not seem happy about it. He tweeted, "88 Gen !!! Im ok with that. But you guys from #EA should explain me something's that I don't understand !! what's your thoughts on my fifa 20 rating card guys?!"
88 Gen !!! Im ok with that ♂️but you guys from #EA should explain me something’s that I don’t understand !! what’s your thoughts on my fifa 20 rating card guys?! pic.twitter.com/hRWCVv54VQ— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 10, 2019
The winner of the last season's Premier League Golden Boot also retweeted some of the replies from his fans who insisted his rating should be higher.
Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur who got overall rating of 79, sarcastically said, "Thank you, FIFA" upon the reveal of his score. He added, "FIFA can do a lot better with Davinson's score."
Davinson Sanchez was given 83 by the EA Sports. Sanchez said, "[Speed] has to be higher than this, definitely. Passing? He's a good passer. You don't see where he plays, he's a good passer. And of course, defending. Come on."
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus also expressed his displeasure and said, "If it's me. Come on EA FIFA, you have to be joking." FIFA 20 will be released on September 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
