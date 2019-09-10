EA Sports has finally showed off the player ratings for the new FIFA 20 game as it announced the individual statistics for each star on Monday ahead of the upcoming release.

Lionel Messi has been rated the highest, pipping arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo to the spot. PSG and Barcelona star Neymar is in third, as had been reported by News18 earlier based on leaks.

The leaked list turned out to be almost correct as FIFA released the ratings of the top 100 players in one go, breaking from tradition. The FIFA franchise has traditionally conducted a countdown of player rankings ahead of each new game. Here's the list of top 100 players.

While Messi has been given 94 points (the same as last year), Ronaldo lost one point and came in second at 93 points. Neymar has also got the same rating of 92 as last year, despite injury troubles last year.

Closing out the top 5 is the Belgian duo of Eden Hazard, who completed his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, with 91 points and Kevin de Bruyne, who has also received 91 points, making him the highest-rated midfielder and also the highest-rated player from the Premier League in FIFA 20.

The biggest change was Virgil van Dijk, who gained five points overall after a stellar year in the Liverpool backline that also won him the UEFA player of the year award ahead of Ronaldo and Messi.

France’s Kylian Mbappe has also made an entry into the top 10 while national teammate Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur Christian Eriksen have slipped out.

The Premier League also revealed its top 10 players in Fifa in a tweet:

In all, there are 22 players whose ratings have slipped dramatically in the past 12 months, with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Riyad Mahrez all missing out this time around.

Here are the top 10 players

10. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 90

9. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 90

8. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 90

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 90

6. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91

5. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) – 91

4. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – 91

3. Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) – 92

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Piemonte Calcio) – 93

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 94

