FIFA 2020 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast

India will eye the first win whey they take on Bangladesh in a Group E Asian Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2020 on Tuesday (October 15). The FIFA World Cup Qualifier India vs Bangladesh will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

India, who are currently on the fourth spot in the five-team table, will get into the turf without their defender Sandesh Jhingan. Jhingan suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which will keep him away from the game for some time. Led by new coach Igor Stimac, India held Qatar to a goalless draw in Doha last month that spoke about their improvement.

Meanwhile, Jamal Bhuyan-led Bangladesh had lost to Qatar in their last qualifying match. Both the sided have met twice in the past. On both occasions, India came out victorious.

The FIFA World Cup 2020 Qualifiers between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm.

India will be playing their first match in Kolkata for the first time since 2011.

What time will FIFA World Cup 2020 Qualifier India vs Bangladesh will start?

India will host Bangladesh in their third 2020 FIFA World Cup campaign qualifier on Tuesday. The FIFA World Cup 2020 qualifier will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. The India vs Bangladesh World Cup qualifier match will start at 5:30 pm

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2020 Qualifier India vs Bangladesh on TV?

Football fans who are eagerly waiting for FIFA 2020 World Cup qualifier between India and Bangladesh can watch it on Star Sports 3.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2020 Qualifier India vs Bangladesh on live streaming?

The 2020 FIFA World Cup India vs Bangladesh qualifier will be live-streamed on Hotstar and Jio Tv.

