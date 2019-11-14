FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast

India will be desperate to end their winless run when they take on Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E qualifier on Thursday, November 14. The FIFA World Cup Qualifier India vs Afghanistan will be played at Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. With two points from three encounters, India are currently on the fourth spot in the group table. They played back-to-back draws with Qatar and Bangladesh, after going down against Oman.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are sitting on the third spot with three points. The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 7:30PM.

Team India head coach Igor Stimac has said ahead of the match that the Indian outfit need to overcome "tough challenges" that will be imposed by Afghanistan.

"We know how difficult this game is going to be for us. We both (India and Afghanistan) have already faced Qatar and Bangladesh in the qualifiers. We see Afghanistan as a physical side with good composure. They have some players who also have the experience of playing in Europe. They are not in the top division, but playing in Europe always gives you an extra bit of confidence. They have stamina and they'll pose a tough challenge for us," Stimac said in the pre-match press conference.

On the other hand, Afghanistan head coach, Anoush Dastagiv said, "Yes, geographically it's far from own country and we would have been happier if we could have gotten the chance to play in our own country. But, playing in Tajikistan has always given us much-needed confidence. We have beaten Cambodia, Bangladesh here and settled with a draw against Tajikistan, Jordan. Those results will surely give us a psychological boost tomorrow."

Here is India's probable starting XI vs Afghanistan: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Mandar Rai Dessai, Adil Khan, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke; Anirudh Thapa, Pranoy Halder, Sahal Abdul Samad; Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh; Sunil Chhetri.

What time will FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Afghanistan will start?

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Afghanistan on TV?

Football fans can watch FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier between India and Afghanistan on Star Sports Network. (TO BE CONFIRMED)

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Afghanistan on live streaming?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup India vs Afghanistan qualifier will be live streamed on Hotstar and Jio Tv. (TO BE CONFIRMED)

