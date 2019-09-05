FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast
India will face Oman in Guwahati on Thursday in a joint-qualifier for 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
India face Oman in a FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifier. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
India will open their qualifying campaign for FIFA World Cup 2022 against Oman on Thursday. The FIFA World Cup 2022 India vs Oman qualifier will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The much-awaited clash is India's first match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification round. These matches also serve as joint-qualifiers for AFC Asian Cup 2023. Till now, the hosts have never won against the visitors in a FIFA-recognised match. The fixture poses a challenge of the highest order for Indian men's football team coach Igor Stimac. The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers between India and Qman is scheduled to start at 7.30PM.
The last time the two teams faced each other was in a friendly game on December 27, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, which ended in a goalless draw. India also lost both their matches against Oman at the same stage during the qualification for the 2018 World Cup.
What time will FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Oman start?
India will take on Oman in their first 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign qualifier on Thursday. The FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The India vs Oman World Cup qualifier will start at 7.30PM.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Oman on TV?
Football fans can watch India vs Oman FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier on Star Sports 3.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Oman on live streaming?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup India vs Oman qualifier will be live streamed on hotstar and Jio TV.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashid Khan Breaks 15-Year-Old Record to Become Youngest Test Captain
- Jio Fiber Broadband Launch Today: 1Gbps Speed, Free 4K TV And Everything we Know
- Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Warned Prabhas Beforehand About Saaho Flaws: Report
- Nagpur Police Takes YouTuber MKBHD's 'Help' to Warn Citizens About 'Hefty Challan'
- Why One Question Petrified Serena Williams After She Stormed Into US Open Semi-final