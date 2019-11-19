Take the pledge to vote

FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast

India face Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in their FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast
Indian football team (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

India will look to register a win when they take on Oman in a do-or-die FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E qualifier on Tuesday (November 19). The FIFA World Cup Qualifier India vs Oman will be played at Boshar (Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex), Muscat. The Indian football team have failed to register a single game so far and today's match is their last chance to make a cut for qualification. Oman, meanwhile, who have recorded a 4-1 win over Bangladesh in their last outing, will eye to continue their winning momentum when they host India. India, who had lost to Oman in the home leg in Guwahati, are currently fourth on group standings while Oman are sitting on the second position with nine points. Qatar are leading the table with 10 points. The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers between India and Oman is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm.

Calling Oman favorites ahead of Tuesday's match, Team India head coach Igor Štimac said, "Oman are much better now than the team we played against in Guwahati. They are the favourites. We know for a fact that match is going to be very difficult for us."

Sharing his views on the upcoming encounter, Sunil Chettri said, ""We have to make sure we stay disciplined and play as a tough unit who anyone would not want to play against. It is a massive game in the World Cup Qualifiers where we need to gain points from."

India's predicted starting XI - 

What time will FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Oman will start?

Oman will welcome India in their fifth 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign qualifier on Tuesday. The FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier will be held at Boshar (Sultan Qaboos Sport Complex), Muscat. The India vs Oman World Cup qualifier match will start at 8:30 pm

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Oman on TV?

Football fans who are eagerly waiting for FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier between India and Oman can watch it on Star Sports 3.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier India vs Oman on live streaming?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup India vs Oman qualifier will be live streamed on Hotstar and Jio Tv.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
