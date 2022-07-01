CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

FIFA Approves Semi-Automated Offside Technology For World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Twitter)

Semi-automated offside technology will be used at this year’s World Cup, promising decisions that are more accurate and a lot quicker, world football’s governing body FIFA said on Friday.

In what can be considered an extraordinary development in the officiating of the game, technology will be able to resolve contentious offside calls with a speed and accuracy unimaginable less than a decade ago.

Using cameras strategically positioned around the stadiums, and a chip in the match ball, FIFA said the technology will go a long way to cutting down on continuous Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions on marginal offside calls and reduce the time needed to check.

”We have been working on a more consistent use of VAR, in particular concerning the line of intervention,” said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, at a news briefing.

”We are aware that sometimes the length of checks or reviews is too long, in particular, concerning offside.”

first published:July 01, 2022, 15:01 IST