FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino Hopeful Iran Will Lift Stadium Ban on Women Football Fans
Sahar Khodayari or Blue Girl recently set herself on fire upon learning that she may have to serve prison sentence for trying to enter a football stadium.
FIFA has been stepping up pressure on Iran to ensure women are allowed to attend qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Zurich: FIFA president Gianni Infantino is raising hopes Iran will lift a ban on women entering soccer stadiums before a World Cup qualifying game next month.
Attention on the ban intensified when a 29-year-old activist, Sahar Khodayari, died this month after setting herself on fire. She had been detained for dressing as a man to enter a soccer stadium.
Infantino says in a statement "now is the moment to change things and FIFA is expecting positive developments starting in the next Iran home match."
Iran, the top-ranked team in Asia, hosts Cambodia at the 78,000-capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Oct. 10.
Infantino has been urging Iran's government to lift the 40-year ban imposed after the Islamic Revolution.
He says: "Our position is clear and firm. Women have to be allowed into football stadiums in Iran."
FIFA has officials in Iran monitoring preparations at the stadium should the ban be lifted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker Taking Off Her Heels on the IIFA Green Carpet is Basically All of Us
- Salman Khan Miffed with Ranbir Kapoor's Tentative Film's Title Devil?
- Priyanka Chopra Plans the Perfect Birthday Outing for Nick Jonas
- After Burning it Out at The Gym, Disha Patani Slays the Dance Floor with Killer Moves
- If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat