CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
Home » News » Football » FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino in Hot Waters Following Pele Wake Selfie Row
1-MIN READ

FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino in Hot Waters Following Pele Wake Selfie Row

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 23:33 IST

Santos, Brazil

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (AP Photo)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (AP Photo)

Infantino came under fire after he took a selfie with some of Pele's old teammates on Monday right beside the open coffin of the three-time World Cup winner

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino insisted Wednesday he would never be disrespectful to Pele as he came under fire over a photo call at the Brazilian legend’s wake.

Infantino took a selfie with some of Pele’s old teammates on Monday right beside the open coffin of the three-time World Cup winner.

The Swiss said he took the photo as Pele’s friends seemed unable to operate their mobile phones.

ALSO READ| Serie A: AC Milan Edge Out Salernitana; Sampdoria Win at Sassuolo

“I took the phone of one of them and took the photo of all of us for him," Infantino insisted.

“If being helpful to a teammate of Pele creates criticism I’m happy to take it and will continue to be helpful wherever I can to those having contributed to write legendary pages of football.

“I have so much respect and admiration for Pele and for that ceremony yesterday that I would never do anything that would be disrespectful in any way whatsoever," Infantino said.

Brazil gave Pele a powerful send off starting with a day-long wake at the Santos stadium.

Santos said more than 230,000 people had attended his 24-hour wake in the Vila Belmiro stadium.

At the funeral a more sombre tone was set as Pele’s tearful widow Marcia Cibele Aoki was embraced by the equally moved newly-sworn in president Lula.

Pele died Thursday at age 82 after a battle with cancer.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

first published:January 04, 2023, 23:33 IST
last updated:January 04, 2023, 23:33 IST
Read More