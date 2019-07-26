FIFA Club World Cup 2019 to Kick Off in Qatar from December 11
The FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in its current format for the second-last time, will kick off in Qatar on December 11 with the final taking place 10 days later.
The FIFA Club World Cup 2019 kicks-off on December 11 (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The penultimate edition of the Club World Cup in its current format featuring seven teams will kick off in Qatar on December 11 with the final taking place 10 days later, global football governing body FIFA announced on Friday.
FIFA had said it would revamp the tournament to feature 24 teams from 2021, with Qatar hosting the final two editions in the old style as test events for the World Cup which the Gulf state will host in 2022.
Three teams for this year have been confirmed with European champions Liverpool joining CONCACAF champions CF Monterrey and Oceania's Hienghene Sport. The club representing hosts Qatar will depend on the ongoing AFC Champions League.
"If a team from Qatar are champions, they qualify directly for the second round... with the runners-up playing the opening match against Hienghene Sport on December 11," FIFA said in a statement.
"If the AFC Champions League winners are not a club from Qatar, the current holders of the Qatar Stars League title, Al Sadd SC, play the opening match against Hienghene Sport."
Participating teams from Africa, Asia and South America will be determined in the coming months.
The draw for second round and semi-final matches will take place at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich on September 16.
Liverpool enter the competition in the semi-final stage and take on a second-round winner on December 18.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
- Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
- After Gold Medal Spree, Hima Das Treats Herself to 'Assamese-Style Dal'
- Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Will Take On Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic