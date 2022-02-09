FIFA Club World Cup Al-Hilal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Know When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming, Live Telecast

Defending UEFA Champions League champions Chelsea face Saudi Arabia’s Pro-League’s Al-Hilal in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday, from 10:00 PM IST onwards at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium. Tomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are in fine form at the moment and enter the tournament clash on a positive note after advancing to the fifth round of the FA Cup, defeating Plymouth 2-1 in extra time.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, are fourth in the Pro League, but enter the fixture with a major boost after demolishing Al-Jazira 6-1. Al-Hilal are also undefeated in their last five fixtures, whereas Chelsea has won three, drawn one and lost one in the same number of matches. An exciting clash in the making and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup Al-Hilal vs Chelsea FC live streaming and telecast details.

FIFA Club World Cup Al-Hilal vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

For Al-Hilal, the side have their players fit and ready for the clash. Ighalo will secure his position as the main striker after contributing with a goal against Al-Jazira.

For Chelsea, Tuchel is expected to field the same line-up which won the clash against Plymouth. Despite a mediocre performance by Romelu Lukaku in the clash, the Belgian striker is expected to retain his place in Tuchel’s line-up. Saul Niguez may also be given more time after an impressive show against Plymouth.

Al-Hilal vs Chelsea probable XI:

Al-Hilal Predicted Starting line-up: Abdullah Al Muaiouf (GK), Yasir Al Shahrani, Ali Albulayhi, Hyun-Soo Jang, Saud Abdulhamid, Gustavo Cuellar, Mohammed Kanoo, Salem Al-Dawsari, Matheus Pereira, Moussa Marega, Odion Ighalo

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Marco Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech

What time is the FIFA Club World Cup Al-Hilal vs Chelsea kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 10:00 PM IST at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium.

What TV channel will show the FIFA Club World Cup Al-Hilal vs Chelsea match?

The FIFA Club World Cup matches will not be broadcasted in India.

How can I stream the FIFA Club World Cup Al-Hilal vs Chelsea fixture?

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Al-Hilal and Chelsea will be live-streamed Voot.Com.

