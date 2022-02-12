FIFA Club World Cup Final Chelsea vs Palmeiras LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea face Brazilian club Palmeiras in the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday. The match begins from 10:00 pm IST at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chelsea beat Al-Hilal 1-0, courtesy of a Romelu Lukaku strike in the semi-finals. Palmeiras beat Al Ahly 2-0 to advance to the finals of the Club World Cup.

Chelsea have never won the FIFA Club World Cup . The last time they were in the finals, Chelsea lost in 2012 to Corinthians. Palmeiras have now become the third Brazilian side to reach the FIFA Club World Cup finals and are capable of an upset. A thrilling contest is on the cards ,with the teams having a chance of being the and an opportunity to become club champions of the world.

Fans can check here the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Chelsea vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup final live streaming and telecast.

FIFA Club World Cup Final Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Team News, Injury Update

Tomas Tuchel is expected to continue with the same XI, however, the Chelsea coach may bring on first-choice keeper Mendy in place of Kepa for the final.

For Palmeiras, the side have their players fit and ready for the clash. Dudu and Roni are expected to be upfront once again.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Kepa (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku.

Palmeiras FC Predicted Starting line-up: Weverton(GK); Marcos Rocha, Luan Garcia, Gustavo Gomez, Joaquin Piquerez, Ze Rafael, Danilo, Dudu, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Rony

What time is the FIFA Club World Cup Final Chelsea vs Palmeiras kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 10pm IST at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What TV channel will show the FIFA Club World Cup Final Chelsea vs Palmeiras match?

The FIFA Club World Cup Final matches will be not be broadcasted in India.

How can I stream the FIFA Club World Cup Final Chelsea vs Palmeiras fixture?

The match between Chelsea and Palmeiras will be live-streamed on Voot app.

