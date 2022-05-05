FIFA Confirms World Cup Intercontinental Playoffs Schedule for Remaining Slots

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Global soccer governing body FIFA confirmed that the intercontinental playoffs for the World Cup will be played at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on June 13-14.

Asian rivals Australia and United Arab Emirates meet in a playoff at the same venue on June 7, with the winner to meet Peru on June 13.

The winner of the Peru clash goes into Group D with world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Costa Rica play Oceania champions New Zealand on June 14 for the final place at the World Cup in November and December, with the winner to slot into Group E with Spain, Germany and Japan.

Both the intercontinental playoffs kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time.

first published:May 05, 2022, 11:33 IST