English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FIFA, CONMEBOL Condemn Alleged Sexual Abuse of Colombian Women Players
The two bodies said in a joint statement, published by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), that they "energetically condemn the cases of sexual and professional abuse, violence and/or the violation of women and children's rights."
(Image credit: Reuters)
Loading...
World football's governing body FIFA and CONMEBOL, South America's top body, hit out on Tuesday at accusations of sexual abuse and harassment in Colombian women's football.
The two bodies said in a joint statement, published by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), that they "energetically condemn the cases of sexual and professional abuse, violence and/or the violation of women and children's rights."
FIFA and CONMEBOL also offered "support" to the FCF to help sanction the alleged offences and prevent further cases.
An under-17 national team player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has accused one member of the coaching staff of sexual abuse from an incident in January 2018.
The under-17 team's former physio Carolina Rozo also claims the team's former coach Didier Luna tried to kiss players and touch their bottoms.
She said the players kept silent for fear of being kicked off the team.
Rozo claims that having rejected Luna's advances in December 2017 she suffered professional retaliation that caused her depression.
The alleged offences took place at the FCF training facility in Bogota during preparation for the women's under-17 World Cup. Luna denies all the allegations.
Top Colombian male players James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao expressed their solidarity with the women players on Tuesday and demanded an investigation.
The allegations were made in an article published on February 21 by the La Liga del Silencio (the league of silence) media group.
The public prosecutor is investigating the allegations.
The two bodies said in a joint statement, published by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), that they "energetically condemn the cases of sexual and professional abuse, violence and/or the violation of women and children's rights."
FIFA and CONMEBOL also offered "support" to the FCF to help sanction the alleged offences and prevent further cases.
An under-17 national team player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has accused one member of the coaching staff of sexual abuse from an incident in January 2018.
The under-17 team's former physio Carolina Rozo also claims the team's former coach Didier Luna tried to kiss players and touch their bottoms.
She said the players kept silent for fear of being kicked off the team.
Rozo claims that having rejected Luna's advances in December 2017 she suffered professional retaliation that caused her depression.
The alleged offences took place at the FCF training facility in Bogota during preparation for the women's under-17 World Cup. Luna denies all the allegations.
Top Colombian male players James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao expressed their solidarity with the women players on Tuesday and demanded an investigation.
The allegations were made in an article published on February 21 by the La Liga del Silencio (the league of silence) media group.
The public prosecutor is investigating the allegations.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- School Textbooks in Rajasthan to Soon Carry Chapter on IAF Pilot Abhinandan
- PUBG Mobile New Zombies Update Might Let You Play as a Zombie: Watch Video
- Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut's Criticism of Ranbir Kapoor: The World Could do With One Less Opinion
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
- Facebook Will Focus on Encrypting Messaging Services; Allow WhatsApp And Messenger to Interconnect
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results