FIFA Gives Verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Header' in Bruno Fernandes' Goal Against Uruguay

Portugal ensured qualification to the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the Iberians marched to a 2-0 win over Uruguay riding on a brace from Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes’ second-half spot-kick sealed the deal for Portugal, but it was his first goal that became a topic of debate.

With the game evenly poised at 0-0, and both teams looking for the elusive first goal of the game, Fernandes played a delicious cross into the box spotting Cristiano Ronaldo upfront. The former Real Madrid star leapt highest before the ball bounced just in front of the goalkeeper and waltzed into the back of the net.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo celebrated the goal as if it were his own establishing claims that he had got a touch on the ball before it went past the line and the scoreboard reflected the very same.

But, on further inspection, it was revealed that the talismanic forward had indeed got no connection on the ball and the goal was awarded to Fernandes.

Following up on the incident, FIFA released a statement on Tuesday.

“In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas’ Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game," the international football governing body’s statement read.

“No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis."

Al Rihla, the ball being used for the first-ever World Cup in the Middle East has been fitted with the latest in cutting-edge technology to help the officials make better decisions in addition to being able to calculate various parameters pertaining to the events on the field.

Portugal currently sit atop Group H with six points from two games following favourable results in their games against Ghana and Uruguay.

Portugal play their final group-stage game against South Korea on the 2nd of December.

