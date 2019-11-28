Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

FIFA Happy With Facility Condition in Guwahati After Inspection for U-17 Women's World Cup

U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020: The FIFA-LOC delegation is currently inspecting selected grounds for the mega tournament.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 28, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIFA Happy With Facility Condition in Guwahati After Inspection for U-17 Women's World Cup
Indira Gandhi Athletic International Stadium in Guwahati was inspected for U-17 Women's World Cup. (Photo Credit: FIFA)

Guwahati: The FIFA delegation along with members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) visited the Indira Gandhi Athletic International Stadium, and had a comprehensive look at the stadium and the training facilities.

Delegates from the football's governing body were satisfied with the conditions in Guwahati. FIFA's Project Lead for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, Oliver Vogt remarked: "We are very happy to be back after 2017. We know the passion for football in this part of the country, and are confident we will repeat the success of 2017 if Guwahati is picked as a venue for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup next year."

Tournament Director of the LOC, Roma Khanna said: "It is really good to be back in Guwahati. As we know, this region is bursting with affinity towards football, as well as talent. We had a fantastic tournament in 2017, but that was the benchmark. The support from all stakeholders has to be even better. The infrastructure from 2017 is in place, but some modifications need to come in.

"Since the infrastructure is in place here, what the message should now be is about celebrating women's football. Let us take this message, and reach out to as many people. This World Cup has the potential of changing women's football in the country and we're confident that we'll be able to do that with the support of all the stakeholders."

Avinash Joshi - IAS, Principal Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare Department, Govt. of Assam said: "The Chief Minister and the government of Assam are very keen for this tournament to happen in Guwahati, and are full geared to give whatever support is needed."

The FIFA-LOC delegation will travel to Bhubaneswar on Friday to inspect the facilities in the capital of Odisha. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will be held between November 2 and 21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram