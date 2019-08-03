Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

FIFA, Indian Football Fraternity Wish Sunil Chhetri on 35th Birthday

Sunil Chhetri celebrates his 35th birthday, as FIFA joined the Indian football fraternity in wishing him on social media.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
FIFA, Indian Football Fraternity Wish Sunil Chhetri on 35th Birthday
Sunil Chhetri. (AIFF Image)
Loading...

New Delhi: World governing body FIFA joined the Indian football fraternity on Saturday in wishing talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri on his 35th birthday, urging him to continue winning matches for the country.

"An @IndianFootball icon turns 35 today. Wishing @chetrisunil11 a very happy birthday," the FIFA said on its official Twitter handle.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel urged him to continue to inspire the country.

"Blissful birthday wishes to @IndianFootball Team captain @chetrisunil11. May you continue to score goals and win matches for #India. Wishing you a long & healthy life," tweeted Patel.

Chhetri, who has played 111 matches for the country, the most by an Indian, is currently the second-highest international goal scorer -- 71 strikes -- among active players, behind only Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (88).

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli had on Friday described Chhetri a champion footballer.

"If anyone deserves a #WorldCup, it's him. He's an absolute champion and an inspirational human being," Kohli was quoted as saying by FIFA.com.

Chhetri's birthday is celebrated as 'Delhi Football day' by the state association.

Its president Shaji Prabhakaran tweeted: "Happy Birthday captain fantastic @chetrisunil11 May all your dreams come true. We celebrated Delhi Football Day by playing a friendly match."

Chhetri's Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC paid tribute to his seemingly better performances in the last two-three years.

"He's not slowing down, and time's been trying hard to catch up! We're wishing our skipper@chetrisunil11 a brilliant day as he blows out the candles to celebrate another year around the sun," the club said.

His club team-mate and India number one goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu tweeted: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chetrisunil11 paji, it's a privilege to play alongside you and just witness your brilliance on the pitch and observe your greatness off it! #Legend."

Another club and India team-mate Nishu Kumar wrote: "Happiest birthday to the best ever the country has seen."

ISL also wished Chhetri to keep on scoring more goals and winning more trophies.

"Completing circles around the ... just like he does over his opponents! Wishing @IndianFootball and @bengalurufc captain @chetrisunil11 another wonderful year filled with goals, assists and trophies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram