FIFA, Indian Football Fraternity Wish Sunil Chhetri on 35th Birthday

New Delhi: World governing body FIFA joined the Indian football fraternity on Saturday in wishing talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri on his 35th birthday, urging him to continue winning matches for the country.

"An @IndianFootball icon turns 35 today. Wishing @chetrisunil11 a very happy birthday," the FIFA said on its official Twitter handle.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel urged him to continue to inspire the country.

"Blissful birthday wishes to @IndianFootball Team captain @chetrisunil11. May you continue to score goals and win matches for #India. Wishing you a long & healthy life," tweeted Patel.

Chhetri, who has played 111 matches for the country, the most by an Indian, is currently the second-highest international goal scorer -- 71 strikes -- among active players, behind only Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (88).

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli had on Friday described Chhetri a champion footballer.

"If anyone deserves a #WorldCup, it's him. He's an absolute champion and an inspirational human being," Kohli was quoted as saying by FIFA.com.

Chhetri's birthday is celebrated as 'Delhi Football day' by the state association.

Its president Shaji Prabhakaran tweeted: "Happy Birthday captain fantastic @chetrisunil11 May all your dreams come true. We celebrated Delhi Football Day by playing a friendly match."

Chhetri's Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC paid tribute to his seemingly better performances in the last two-three years.

"He's not slowing down, and time's been trying hard to catch up! We're wishing our skipper@chetrisunil11 a brilliant day as he blows out the candles to celebrate another year around the sun," the club said.

His club team-mate and India number one goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu tweeted: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chetrisunil11 paji, it's a privilege to play alongside you and just witness your brilliance on the pitch and observe your greatness off it! #Legend."

Another club and India team-mate Nishu Kumar wrote: "Happiest birthday to the best ever the country has seen."

ISL also wished Chhetri to keep on scoring more goals and winning more trophies.

"Completing circles around the ... just like he does over his opponents! Wishing @IndianFootball and @bengalurufc captain @chetrisunil11 another wonderful year filled with goals, assists and trophies.

