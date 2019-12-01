Take the pledge to vote

FIFA Inspects DY Patil Stadium, Expresses Satisfaction at Progress of Preparations

A FIFA and LOC delegation visited the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to have a look at developments for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

PTI

Updated:December 1, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
FIFA Inspects DY Patil Stadium, Expresses Satisfaction at Progress of Preparations
The FIFA and LOC delegation at the DY Patil Stadium (Photo Credit: FIFA)

A team of officials from the world football governing body FIFA on Sunday inspected the DY Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai, one of the proposed venues to host Women's U-17 World Cup next year, and expressed satisfaction at the progress of preparations.

FIFA's Project Lead for the Tournament, Oliver Vogt said he was pleased at the state of facilities at the stadium.

"The existing infrastructure is good. What is also very important for us is that we have a very experienced and operationally strong team here who have already hosted a FIFA World Cup. It is human nature to want to do better every time, and that's what we would like to do to make sure we can provide the best experience for all teams," he said.

Tournament Director of the LOC, Roma Khanna was happy with the preparations and said, "After a stellar Emblem Launch in the state, we are happy to be in Navi Mumbai, and the DY Patil Stadium. The venue is already well-versed with the requirements of hosting a FIFA tournament and we only need some minor tweaking to improve from 2017.

"Women's football is already popular in Maharashtra, which is why it is very important to see it being promoted even more, especially in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai was the final venue to be inspected by the FIFA-LOC delegation. The next official FIFA inspection is scheduled next year to ascertain the progress on the pending works and the operational planning for the tournament.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will take place from November 2 to 21 next year.

