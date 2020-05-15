FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

FIFA Postpone The Best Awards Ceremony Scheduled for Milan in September

Megan Rapinoe receives the Best FIFA Women's player award last year (Photo Credit: Reuters)

FIFA's The Best award scheduled to be held in Milan on September 21 and Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe won the best male and female prizes last year.

  • AFP Lausanne
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 10:35 PM IST
FIFA's The Best awards ceremony, scheduled to be held in Milan on September 21, has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis, world football's governing body confirmed on Friday.

It is unclear if or when the ceremony will be rearranged, with a FIFA spokesperson saying that "the consequences and different alternatives are being considered".

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe won the best male and female prizes last year. The duo also took the honours at the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

Milan and the Lombardy region have been the epicentre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak, one of the worst in Europe in terms of deaths and infections.

