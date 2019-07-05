Gianni Infantino Hails 'Best Women's World Cup', Eyes Tournament Expansion
FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the France 2019 as "the best women's World Cup ever", adding that the tournament might be expanded.
(Getty Images)
Lyon: FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed France 2019 as "the best women's World Cup ever" on Friday as he set out radical plans for the future of the women's game, including expanding the tournament to 32 teams in 2023.
Speaking at a press conference in Lyon, where the World Cup concludes on Sunday as holders the United States and the Netherlands meet in the final, Infantino said the tournament had been "phenomenal" and "incredible".
"There was a before and there will be an after the World Cup but it is up to us to seize the opportunity and do something about it," added Infantino, who last month was re-elected for a second four-year term.
Rolling out a series of proposals for the development of the women's game, Infantino said he would try to expand the competition in time for the next tournament in four years.
"I think we should increase the number of participants from 24 to 32," he said.
"The tricky thing is that we have a World Cup for which we just started a bidding process based on 24 teams, so there we need to act more quickly and discuss it as a matter of urgency, in which case we should reopen the bidding process."
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Legend Malinga Set for World Cup Swansong
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
- Fifty Customers Leave Restaurant Without Paying for Their Meal Following a False Fire Alarm
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s