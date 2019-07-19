Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

FIFA Claims Progress in Letting Women Attend Games in Iran

Women, up until recently, were banned from entering football stadiums to watch men's football in Iran. Some women were allowed last November.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:July 19, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
FIFA Claims Progress in Letting Women Attend Games in Iran
Gianni Infantino helped women to attend men's football match in stadium (Photo Crdit: Reuters)
Loading...

Zurich: FIFA says Iran's football federation supports letting women attend 2022 World Cup qualifying games of its men's national team, though government approval is still needed.

FIFA is working with Iranian authorities to overcome a ban on women entering stadiums for men's games since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Some women were allowed to watch the Asian Champions League final in Tehran last November when FIFA President Gianni Infantino also attended.

FIFA wants the issue resolved before Oct. 10 when Iran - the top-ranked team in Asia - hosts its first home World Cup qualifier against Cambodia. The next is March 26 against Hong Kong.

Football's world body says Iran federation president Mehdi Taj has replied to Infantino saying "the matter has been taken up directly with the minister of sports and youth."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram