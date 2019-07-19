FIFA Claims Progress in Letting Women Attend Games in Iran
Women, up until recently, were banned from entering football stadiums to watch men's football in Iran. Some women were allowed last November.
Gianni Infantino helped women to attend men's football match in stadium (Photo Crdit: Reuters)
Zurich: FIFA says Iran's football federation supports letting women attend 2022 World Cup qualifying games of its men's national team, though government approval is still needed.
FIFA is working with Iranian authorities to overcome a ban on women entering stadiums for men's games since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Some women were allowed to watch the Asian Champions League final in Tehran last November when FIFA President Gianni Infantino also attended.
FIFA wants the issue resolved before Oct. 10 when Iran - the top-ranked team in Asia - hosts its first home World Cup qualifier against Cambodia. The next is March 26 against Hong Kong.
Football's world body says Iran federation president Mehdi Taj has replied to Infantino saying "the matter has been taken up directly with the minister of sports and youth."
