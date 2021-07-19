FIFA Proposes New Amendments in Football, Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Changes

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has proposed new changes to football, which could revolutionize the sport that has been played for over a century. News rules and changes have been implemented over the years to modernize football, however, there will always be a mixed reaction to changes to the sport fans love so dearly. Recently in international and club football, VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology has been introduced which brought mixed reactions from fans. While it plays as an advantage to have a referee checking and ensuring the rules are followed, at times fans feel VAR has ruined the game. From unnecessary challenges to handball to critical offside calls, fans still have mixed reactions to VAR and with the new changes being proposed, FIFA is facing plenty of backlash.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, founder and chairman of the failed European Super League stated that football matches are ‘no longer interesting’ and the matches need to be made ‘shorter’. With that being said, FIFA is looking to improve the sport and modernize it with new changes.

The news rules drafted by FIFA are –

Dividing the match into 30-minute halves – As a match is 90 minutes, 45-minute each half along with extra time and injury time, the new rule is that each half will be half-an-hour each, i.e. 30 minutes.

Endless Substitutions – Since the pandemic, a new rule was introduced to allow teams to now bring on five substitutes instead of the usual three in a match, however, the new rule would now allow teams to make endless substitutions. It could be that all members on the bench for the match could come on one at a time during the match. The new rule is currently being worked upon.

No Throw Ins – A bizarre rule which is being discussed is to have kick-ins from outside rather than throw-ins. Former Arsenal manager and current FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development believes that kick-ins could be easier and faster which could improve the game.

Five-Minute Suspension – Another rule which could be implemented is that if any player receives a yellow card in the game, they could sit out the match for five minutes.

The new rules have brought in mixed reactions from fans:

The changes which have been proposed so far are being tested in the Future of Football Cup Youth Tournament. European clubs such as PSV, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge KV and AZ Alkmaar are participating in the tournament. FIFA will evaluate the rules and if the vote goes through, the proposal will be sent to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), who have the final say on the matter.

