FIFA Rankings: Portugal Climb to 5th After UEFA Nations League Win, India Static at 101
Belgium continued to top the FIFA Rankings list while Portugal rose two places after winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League. India remained static at the 101st spot after finishing third in King's Cup.
Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0 to win the inaugural UEFA Nations League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lausanne: Portugal climbed two places to fifth in the latest FIFA rankings on Friday after adding the inaugural Nations League title to their European Championship crown.
Fernando Santos' side leapfrogged Croatia and Uruguay.
Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto thanks to a second-half strike from Goncalo Guedes, after a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick had seen them past Switzerland in the semis.
The Dutch, who failed to qualify for both Euro 2016 and last year's World Cup, also gained two spots, rising to a tie for 14th.
Belgium remain atop the rankings ahead of world champions France after back-to-back 3-0 wins over Kazakhstan and Scotland in Euro 2020 qualifying.
The Indian football team remained static at 101st place in the FIFA rankings issued Friday. India had finished third in the King's Cup in Thailand, which the organisers had said was a FIFA-sanctioned tournament.
Igor Stimac's men had lost to higher-ranked Curacao 1-3 before beating hosts Thailand 1-0, but these results did not make any difference to India's rankings.
India's ranking points remained the same -- 1219 -- as that of the previous list, issued on April 4.
The Indian team is at 18th spot among the Asian countries led by Iran (20th). Japan (28), Korea (37), Australia (43) and Qatar (55) form the top five in Asia.
FIFA RANKINGS
1. Belgium
2. France
3. Brazil
4. England
5. Portugal (+2)
6. Croatia (-1)
7. Spain (+2)
8. Uruguay (-2)
9. Switzerland (-1)
10. Denmark
Selected:
11. Germany (+2)
= Argentina
13. Colombia (-1)
14. Italy (+3)
= The Netherlands (+2)
101. India
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | De Villiers' Selection Would Have Set Difficult Precedent - Van der Dussen
- MG Hector Test Drive Review – Excess of Goodness
- Now Book Bajaj Qute Taxi on the Uber App, New Uber XS Category Introduced
- Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s