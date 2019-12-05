Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

FIFA Reveals Football Agents Pocketed $650m from International Transfers in 2019

FIFA revealed that player's agents made more than $650 million in commissions from international football transfers in the year 2019.

Associated Press

Updated:December 5, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIFA Reveals Football Agents Pocketed $650m from International Transfers in 2019
FIFA (Photo Credit: News18 and FIFA)

Zurich: Football player agents took more than $650 million in commissions from international transfers in 2019 - a near-20 percent rise, FIFA said Wednesday.

FIFA published the annual figures amid a dispute with agents about proposed limits on their fees due to take effect in 2021. FIFA has approved capping fees from transfers at 10 percent, and 3 percent of player salaries.

Some agents have said they were not properly consulted about the changes, which FIFA has worked on over several years.

FIFA said the latest figures amount to an annual record. They do not include fees from transfers when a player moved between two clubs in the same country, such as Barcelona buying Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

FIFA figures show more than 80 percent of all commissions from players moving in cross-border transfers were paid by clubs from Italy, England, Germany, Portugal, Spain and France.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com