FIFA Satisfied Post Inspection in Ahmedabad for U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad became the fourth venue to be inspected by a FIFA and LOC delegation in the ongoing inspection for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020.

After the inspection, Oliver Vogt, Project Lead of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 said, "This is a beautiful stadium and we're very happy to be in Ahmedabad. We just have to make some amendments and modifications, but overall it is very positive. For us, it is important to have stakeholders who are behind this event, and who show dedication. We feel that here in Ahmedabad, and so we're confident that if the venue is picked, it will deliver a great tournament."

Tournament Director of the LOC, Roma Khanna said, "At the end, it is a FIFA World Cup so everything has to be perfect, and certain things have to be improved, but the available facilities at the TransStadia and core infrastructure that is required, is in place, and is very good."

"What is equally important for us is to see enthusiasm for development of women's football not just by hosting the tournament, but by helping football become the sport of choice for young women. This World Cup has the potential of changing women's football, and overall women's sport in the country and we're confident of the support from the Government of Gujarat."

Ahmedabad has been the fourth venue to be inspected for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, following Kolkata, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar. The delegation will make its final stop at Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

