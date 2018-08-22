English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA Takes Charge of Chaotic Uruguay Football Federation
Football's world governing body FIFA has taken control of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) after the organisation was plunged into chaos following the sudden resignation of president Wilmar Valdez last month.
Image used for representation purpose only. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Football's world governing body FIFA has taken control of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) after the organisation was plunged into chaos following the sudden resignation of president Wilmar Valdez last month.
A letter from FIFA reported in local media said the body had set up a "regularisation committee" aimed at restoring order to the AUF.
The FIFA committee would be responsible for managing the affairs of the FA through to February 28, 2019 and would revise the organisation's statues and arrange new elections.
Uruguayan football has been in crisis since July 30, when president Valdez, who had favourite to win a new term in a vote the following day, abruptly resigned.
Valdez stepped down after the emergence of mysterious audio recordings just before his re-election bid.
Although the exact content of the recordings is unknown, media said they contained comments about sports administrators, a member of the government, sports journalists and supporters.
One of Valdez's campaign rivals said the recordings were "slightly compromising Wilmar's image."
Valdez, however, has denied the recordings were responsible for his resignation.
"This decision has been motivated solely by family and personal reasons that have nothing to do with the context of the current election," he said.
"I want to stress that I was under no undue pressure, threats or extortion in making this decision."
Also Watch
A letter from FIFA reported in local media said the body had set up a "regularisation committee" aimed at restoring order to the AUF.
The FIFA committee would be responsible for managing the affairs of the FA through to February 28, 2019 and would revise the organisation's statues and arrange new elections.
Uruguayan football has been in crisis since July 30, when president Valdez, who had favourite to win a new term in a vote the following day, abruptly resigned.
Valdez stepped down after the emergence of mysterious audio recordings just before his re-election bid.
Although the exact content of the recordings is unknown, media said they contained comments about sports administrators, a member of the government, sports journalists and supporters.
One of Valdez's campaign rivals said the recordings were "slightly compromising Wilmar's image."
Valdez, however, has denied the recordings were responsible for his resignation.
"This decision has been motivated solely by family and personal reasons that have nothing to do with the context of the current election," he said.
"I want to stress that I was under no undue pressure, threats or extortion in making this decision."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru FC Face Acid Test Against Altyn Asyr in AFC Cup Tie
- Nokia 6.1 Plus First Impressions Review: A Super Strong Challenge to Xiaomi's Mi A2
- Report Suggests 2018 Apple iPhone Pre-Orders to Start in Some Countries September 14 With a Launch on The 21st
- Asian Games: Extra Toes Make Footwear a Concern for Indian Heptathlete Swapna Barman
- How the Western Media Dissected the News of Desi Girl Priyanka and Disney Boy Nick's Engagement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...