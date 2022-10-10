FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: All You Need to Know About the Tournament

International age-group tournaments can often give expression to the dreams of youngsters. After successfully hosting the U-17 men’s FIFA World Cup in 2019, India will now host the women’s U-17 world cup.

The enthralling tournament will begin on Tuesday, October 11, with sixteen women’s U-17 national teams from six confederations competing for the coveted title.

The World Cup was originally scheduled to take place last year but was forced to be postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. India recently lost the hosting rights due to a FIFA suspension, but quickly regained the rights as the ban was lifted.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be the tournament’s seventh edition. North Korea is the tournament’s most successful nation, having won two titles since its inception in 2008. Previous winners include South Korea, France, Japan, and Spain. Spain are the defending champions, having won the 2018 tournament in Uruguay, defeating Mexico in the final.

The 16 teams are split into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages, which will include quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final. India, Tanzania, and Morocco are three rookie countries hoping to have a successful campaign and get beyond the group rounds.

Ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, here is all you need to know:

Teams in the tournament

Group A

India

United States of America

Morocco

Brazil

Group B

Germany

Nigeria

Chile

New Zealand

Group C

Spain

Colombia

Mexico

China

Group D

Japan

Canada

Tanzania

France

Fixtures and dates

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be held from October 11 to October 30.

October 11

Brazil vs Morocco – 4:30 pm IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

New Zealand vs Chile – 4:30 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

Nigeria vs Germany – 8:00 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

India vs USA – 8:00 pm IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

October 12

France vs Canada – 4:30 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

China vs Mexico – 4:30 PM IST – Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Japan vs Tanzania – 8:00 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

Spain vs Colombia – 8:00 PM IST – Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

October 14

Brazil vs USA – 4:30 PM IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

New Zealand vs Nigeria – 4:30 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

Chile vs Germany – 8:00 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

India vs Morocco – 8:00 PM IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

October 15

China vs Colombia – 4:30 PM IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

France vs Tanzania – 4:30 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

Canada vs Japan vs – 8:00 PM IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

Spain vs Mexico – 8:00 PM IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

October 17

New Zealand vs Germany – 4:30 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

Nigeria vs Chile – 4:30 pm IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Brazil vs India – 8:00 pm IST – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

USA vs Morocco – 8:00 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

October 18

China vs Spain – 4:30 pm IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Colombia vs Mexico – 4:30 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

France vs Japan – 8:00 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

Tanzania vs Canada – 8:00 pm IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

October 21

First Quarter-final: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B – 4:30 pm IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Second Quarter-final: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A – 8:00 pm IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

October 22

Third Quarter-final: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D – 4:30 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

Fourth Quarter-final: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C – 8 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

October 26

· Semi-final 1: QF 1 Winner vs QF 3 Winner – 4:30 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

· Semi-final 2: QF 2 Winner vs QF 4 Winner – 8:00 pm IST – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

October 30

Third place: Semi-Final 1 Loser vs Semi-Final 2 Loser – 4:30 pm IST –DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Final: 8:00 pm IST – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Telecast and Live Streaming

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network in India. All the matches will be streamed Live on the Voot Select and Jio TV app.

