FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Emblem to be Launched on November 2

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 emblem launch will mark a year to go for the tournament.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Emblem to be Launched on November 2
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Mumbai: The official emblem of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will be unveiled at a ceremony here to be held on November 2.

The occasion will mark one year to go for the second FIFA tournament that India will host next year.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman, LOC Chairman Praful Patel will be present on the occasion along with FIFA legend and two-time World Cup winner Kristine Lilly at the Gateway of India, a media statement said on Thursday.

"We're very happy to see the response from people of all walks of life, including eminent Indian sports personalities, who shall join us to celebrate this momentous occasion," LOC Tournament Director Roma Khanna was quoted as saying in the statement.

India had successfully hosted the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017, in which England had emerged as champions.

DY Patil Stadium in neighbouring Navi Mumbai was one of the venues for the tournament.

