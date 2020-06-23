FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021 to be Held from February 17-March 7: Full Schedule Out

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2021 will now take place from February 17 to March 7, after the new full schedule was released by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and AIFF.

The tournament, which was earlier supposed to take place in November 2020, was pushed ahead due to coronavirus pandemic and the new dates for the same have been announced on Tuesday.

This is the second time India is hosting a FIFA tournament with U-17 Men's World Cup 2017 being the first. However, this is the first big-ticket women's tournament being hosted by India.

The tournament will kickstart at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar by Group A and B, respectively.

India, who hold the position of 'A1' in the draw by virtue of being the hosts will take on A2, who will be confirmed when the draw takes place. The other Group A match will also take place in Guwahati.

Both Group B matches will also take place on the same day in Bhubaneswar.

Group C and D matches will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and and TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad, respectively on February 18.

On February 20, India will face A3 in Guwahati while the rest of the matches will be held on the similar lines as Day 1. February 21, similarly is reserved for Group C and D.

February 22 will see India take on A4 while B2 and B3 will play their match in Guwahati. A2 vs A3 and B4 vs B1 will take place in Bhubaneswar.

On February 23, C4 vs C1 and D2 vs D3 will be held in Kolkata while Ahmedabad will host C2 vs C3 and D4 vs D1.

Presenting the updated match schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2021™, which is scheduled to take place from 17 February to 7 March next year 🇮🇳 #KickOffTheDream ⚽ #U17WWC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/B1Z6XvVPbn — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 23, 2020

Quarter-finals will take place on February 27 and February 28 in Ahmedabad, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

The two semi-finals will be held in Bhubaneswar and Navi Mumbai on March 3.

The third-place match and the final will take place in Navi Mumbai on March 7.

