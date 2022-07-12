CHANGE LANGUAGE
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 Volunteer Programme Launches
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Volunteer Programme Launches

By: Sports Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 12:19 IST

Bhubaneshwar

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (AIFF)

As many as 600 volunteer posts across different functional areas are now available at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ and the deadline to apply for the same is 31st July 2022

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament” was the clarion call from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ as the volunteer programme for India’s first-ever FIFA women’s competition launched on 11th July 2022.

The FIFA Volunteer programme encourages people from all backgrounds and all walks of life to register to become a part of the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™. The tournament will take place across Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai in India between 11th and 30th October 2022. Interested individuals can submit their applications by clicking or by copy-pasting the following web address on their browsers –

https://volunteer.fifa.com/invite/fu17wwcindia2022

Labelling the chance to become a volunteer as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the LOC Project Directors Nandini Arora and Ankush Arora issued a joint statement: “Volunteers are the heart and soul of any tournament and it gives us great pleasure that the volunteer programme of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ is officially open. We would like to encourage everyone interested in learning about the operations of a major sporting event to fill out the application form. India’s first-ever FIFA women’s competition is creating more opportunities for young women in the country, through the volunteer programme, and one can live what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

As many as 600 volunteer posts across different functional areas are now available at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ and the deadline to apply for the same is 31st July 2022.

To be eligible, applicants must:

be 18 years or older;
be living in India;
speak at least basic English;
be responsible and enthusiastic;
be available on the dates of the tournament (11-30 October); and
be committed to contributing to the organisation of a major global event and representing the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ with pride and respect.

Visit https://we.tl/t-6S14gHCDQT to see an explainer video detailing the process of becoming a volunteer for this seminal event for Indian football.

