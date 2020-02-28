Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Launches 'Football For All'

The Local Organising Committee of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 launched 'Football for All' as more than 300 kids from NGOs, football academies and schools participated in the football carnival.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 28, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Launches 'Football For All'
Football For All (Photo Credit: FIFA)

New Delhi: The Local Organising Committee of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 launched 'Football for All' here on Friday.

More than 300 kids from NGOs, football academies and schools participated in the 'Kick Off The Dream' football carnival and took part in the various activities at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The highlight of the day was the 5v5 football challenge which saw eight teams participating, and My Angels Academy winning the knockout tournament in style.

Sports - 2020-02-28T190801.549

The carnival, focused on also educating the young children about women's football saw the children participate in activities like quizzes, crossbar challenge, and volley challenge, all that focussed on women's football with the idea of educating them about the same.

"By hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, we want to encourage more kids, especially girls, to take up the beautiful game of football. For that, we need to change mindsets about the possibility of playing sports professionally. Even simple things like sharing trivia about women's football with the children can be a way to tell them these impressive and unheard stories that can make an impact. The idea behind hosting these carnivals is for kids to come and enjoy the game, learn about women's football, and have fun," said Roma Khanna, Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee.

Sports - 2020-02-28T190809.466

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 also aims to use football as a tool for equality and inclusion. With that in mind, the carnival also saw UN Women conduct a game that was aimed at educating the young crowd about generational equality.

The participants were posed with the choice of kicking the ball towards one of the two messages on two goals. For example, one displayed a message of 'girls don't like sports', and another that had 'girls can choose to like/dislike whatever they please'. Similarly, themed messages were displayed at different times, and the choice was posed to the children to understand and learn holistically about the idea of equality.

Kick Off The Dream football carnivals are scheduled to be held across the country. FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will take place between November 2-21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram