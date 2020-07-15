FIFA Welcomes CAS Decision to Uphold Life Ban on Former Afghanistan Football President Keramuudin Karim

FIFA has welcomed a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejecting an appeal against the life ban imposed on the former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF).

Keramuudin Karim was banned from soccer for life last June and fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.07 million) after FIFA's ethics committee found him guilty of abusing his position and sexually abusing female players between 2013-18.

CAS on Tuesday confirmed the decision taken by FIFA and said that Karim's offences violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical integrity of young female players, destroying their careers and lives.

ALSO READ | Mushtaque Ahmad Alleges He was Ousted as Hockey India President Due to His Name and Religion

"In a case of unprecedented gravity, CAS has confirmed the importance of FIFA's zero tolerance policy against physical, mental and sexual abuses at all levels of football, as well as the adequacy of the strongest sanctions in such cases," FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"FIFA commends the bravery of those victims who, under dreadful personal circumstances in their home country, have come forward and allowed for justice to be served.

ALSO READ | One State One Sport Policy Finds Favour With States, Says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

"We trust that their example will encourage other victims and survivors of such terrible circumstances to report them in the future, knowing that they can count on FIFA's support at all times."