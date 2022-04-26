CHANGE LANGUAGE
FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup: Thomas Dennerby Names 33 Players for National Camp

Thomas Dennerby is the head coach of the Indian women's football team. (AIFF Photo)

Thomas Dennerby is the head coach of the Indian women's football team.

The players, who have assembled here, include 12 from the side that won the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship title earlier this year

On Tuesday, Indian women’s football team head coach Thomas Dennerby named 33 players for a national coaching camp as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in the country later this year.

The players, who have assembled here, include 12 from the side that won the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship title earlier this year.

Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, Margao’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium will host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in October. The draw for the marquee tournament will take place in Zurich on June 24.

List of 33 players:

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Anjali Munda, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.

Defenders: Salima Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Purnima Kumari, Julia Devi Yanglem, Bhumika Bharat Mane, Kajal, Varshika, Kajol Dsouza, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Payal, Kalpana, Shailja, Moirangthem Ambika Devi, R Madhumathi, Loktongbam Shelia Devi, Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Shubhangi Singh, Nitu Linda.

Forwards: Neha, Lavanya, Anita Kumari, Reshma, Vinothini, Dharshini, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Lynda Kom Serto.

April 26, 2022