Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle Score as USA Beat Netherlands to Retain Women's World Cup
The United States of America won the FIFA Women's World Cup as they beat the Netherlands 2-0 with goals from Megan Rapinoe penalty and Rose Lavelle.
US defeated Netherlands 2-0 to retain the FIFA Women's world Cup (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lyon: The United States retained the women's World Cup on Sunday as a Megan Rapinoe penalty and a superb Rose Lavelle strike gave the holders a 2-0 victory over a battling Netherlands side in Lyon.
Having been kept at bay by the brilliant Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal throughout the first half, the USA finally went ahead just after the hour as Rapinoe stroked home from 12 yards to end the tournament as joint top scorer on six goals.
There was an air of inevitability about the pink-haired 34-year-old, the star of this World Cup on and off the field, putting the USA ahead.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Congrats, @USWNT! #LaGrandeFinale | #USANED🇺🇸🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/YgrovxrBAa
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 7, 2019
It also seemed inevitable that the breakthrough goal here should come from a VAR-awarded penalty, with French referee Stephanie Frappart initially giving a corner before pointing to the spot following a review.
The whippet-like Lavelle, another stand-out performer over the last month, got the second goal in the 69th minute, killing off Dutch hopes of a comeback. The victory underlines the USA's status as the dominant force in international women's football as they claim the World Cup for the fourth time in eight editions.
They were already the first team to appear in three consecutive finals, and coach Jill Ellis becomes the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups in the men's or women's game since Italy's Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s. The USA had been the only non-European team to make it to the quarter-finals here, but they had already ended the hopes of the hosts and England before denying the Dutch a dream double success, two years after they won Euro 2017 on home soil.
Whether the Americans can continue this domination on to the next World Cup remains to be seen, not least because Rapinoe is already in the twilight years of her career. She was brought back into the starting line-up here by Ellis having sat out the victory over England in the last four due to a hamstring problem.
Christen Press made way but came on for the closing stages, as Rapinoe went off to a loud ovation from the massed ranks of USA fans.
Dominant.
From beginning to end. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/eXl6LJj7QT
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019
GOALKEEPING HEROICS IN VAIN
At a tournament which has showcased the improving standards of goalkeeping in the women's game, the excellent Van Veenendaal prevented the USA from winning by a greater margin.
The 29-year-old, who has spent the last four years at Arsenal, had already excelled in her team's win over Sweden in the semi-finals.
Here, she allowed her team to withstand an onslaught from the holders towards half-time, saving well from Julie Ertz and bettering that by producing two superb stops in quick succession in the 38th minute.
Both American chances came from crosses from the left by Rapinoe. First Van Veenendaal stopped a Samantha Mewis header, and then she turned the ball onto the post when Alex Morgan diverted Rapinoe's low centre towards goal.
Morgan was thwarted again moments later as she tried her luck from 20 yards, and the European champions held out until the interval.
The USA had scored no later than the 12th minute in all of their prior matches at this World Cup, but the Dutch, crucially, offered little going forward at the other end.
Still, it was 61 minutes before the holders went ahead.
The referee gave a corner when Stefanie van der Gragt challenged Morgan in the area, but changed her mind upon seeing the images. Rapinoe stroked in the first penalty scored in a women's World Cup final to claim a share of the golden boot with Morgan and England's Ellen White.
The Netherlands tried to regain their composure, but there was nothing they could do to stop Lavelle's piercing run towards the box midway through the second half.
She dropped her shoulder to set up the shooting opportunity, and fired in low from 18 yards. Van Veenendaal then saved from Morgan and Dunn to keep the score down, but the title was the USA's again
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Would Not be Able to Do Sex or Nude Scene on Screen, Says 'Malaal' Actress Sharmin Segal
- Upcoming Nissan Leaf EV Spotted Charging in Kerala Secretariat
- MS Dhoni Celebrates His Birthday In Style With Sakshi, Pandya As Wishes Pour In
- Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Romantic Couple Dance at Sunset is Simply Unmissable
- This Bajaj Pulsar 180 Modified to Look Like Ducati Scrambler Looks Legit
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s