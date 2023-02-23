CHANGE LANGUAGE
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Portugal, Haiti Win Play-offs to Book Showpiece Berth
1-MIN READ

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Portugal, Haiti Win Play-offs to Book Showpiece Berth

IANS

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 01:32 IST

Auckland, New Zealand

Portugal qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 (IANS)

Portugal qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 (IANS)

Portugal beat Cameroon 2-1 in the Group A final to reach the Women's World Cup finals while Haiti qualified for the tournament for the first time after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Chile in the Group B final

Portugal and Haiti have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 finals after play-off wins on Wednesday.

Haiti qualified for the elite tournament for the first time after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Chile in the Group B final of the Play-off Tournament, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Portugal beat Cameroon 2-1 in the Group A final to reach the Women’s World Cup finals in nearby Hamilton.

Haiti will be placed in Group D with England, Denmark and China in the finals.

Portugal will be in Group E with the United States, Vietnam and the Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 23, 2023, 01:32 IST
last updated:February 23, 2023, 01:32 IST
