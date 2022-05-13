FIFA Women's World Cup Draw Set for October in Auckland

The draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup football, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will take place in Auckland on October 22 this year, FIFA said on Friday.

An expanded field of 32 teams will find out their group-stage opponents for the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup.

The tournament starts on July 20 next year, with New Zealand playing the opening game, also in Auckland.

“Preparations are well under way in Australia and New Zealand to welcome the world’s largest women’s single-sport event," said Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s secretary-general.

“The official draw in October marks an important milestone for teams and fans in the countdown."

The month-long tournament will take place in five Australian and four New Zealand cities. The host nations automatically qualify.

China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines and Vietnam from Asia have already qualified, along with European sides France, Spain, Sweden and Denmark.

The United States won the 2019 edition in France.

