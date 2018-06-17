English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina Denied Win by Iceland - Relive Goals
Relive all the goals from the thrilling game in Moscow between Argentina and Iceland of Group D at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates after scoring against Argentina (Image: AFP)
Argentina were held to a draw by World Cup debutants Iceland Saturday, with Lionel Messi blowing a gilt-edged opportunity for victory when he missed a penalty. Sergio Aguero scored an eye-catching opener for the two-time world champions in the 19th minute but it was almost immediately cancelled out by Alfred Finnbogason, whose team then held on in the face of immense pressure. It was a major embarrassment for Argentina and raises questions about their ability to claim football's biggest prize for the first time since 1986.
Relive all the goals from the thrilling game in Moscow -
Argentina - 1 Iceland 0 (19th minute)
Argentina were dominant from the early stages against a disciplined Iceland who were made their World Cup debut and made their presence felt on and off the field. A Marcos Rojo ball into the box to the feet of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was perfectly weighted, giving the forward time to turn and shoot. Aguero, who does not need a second invitation to take a shot on goal pulled the trigger to give his side the lead.
Argentina take the lead against Iceland after Sergio Aguero scores (Image: FIFA)
Argentina - 1 Iceland 1 (23rd minute)
Iceland fought back in traditional fashion just like they had shown in France two years ago, and Finnbogason netted the equaliser four minutes later, pouncing when Argentine keeper Wilfredo Caballero parried away Gylfi Sigurdsson's shot for a classic poacher's goal.
Iceland's Alfred Finnbogason celebrates after scoring against Argentina (Image: AFP)
Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Saturday 16 June , 2018
Thursday 14 June , 2018
Friday 15 June , 2018
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
