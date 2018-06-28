English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina's Messi is Different From Barca's Messi, Says Umtiti
France's chance against Argentina in the World Cup last 16 might be that Lionel Messi does not benefit from the same support with the national team than at Barcelona, his club team mate Samuel Umtiti said on Thursday.
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal. (FIFA)
France's chance against Argentina in the World Cup last 16 might be that Lionel Messi does not benefit from the same support with the national team than at Barcelona, his club team mate Samuel Umtiti said on Thursday.
The France centre back has been Messi's team mate for two years and he will cross the forward's pass when Les Bleus take on Argentina in a mouth-watering second round tie on Saturday.
Umtiti, who is expected to start at the Kazan Arena after being rested in France's last group game against Denmark, said: "I see him everyday. It is very hard to stop him. He's got outstanding qualities.
"We will try to stop him but he's not the only one in this Argentina team, they have other strikers."
But while Messi can rely on a reliable Luis Suarez at Barca, he is a bit more on his own with Argentina, with Gonzalo Higuain having notably not scored in his last eight outings with the national team.
He also has to deal with the weight of a whole nation expecting him to win the World Cup in what is likely to be his last shot at the biggest trophy in football.
"He is different with Argentina than with Barcelona," said Umtiti.
"He does not have the same players with him and their way of playing is different but he has saved them on several occasions.
"The Argentineans are tough on him, but he cannot do everything on his own."
Umtiti, who is paired with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane in defence, should have a key role against Messi if he is well fed by his team, which was not always the case in the group phase, which Argentina escaped with a last-gap 2-1 win against Nigeria.
"(Umtiti) does not feel the pressure. He's ice-cool, he's zen," said France midfielder Thomas Lemar.
Also Watch
The France centre back has been Messi's team mate for two years and he will cross the forward's pass when Les Bleus take on Argentina in a mouth-watering second round tie on Saturday.
Umtiti, who is expected to start at the Kazan Arena after being rested in France's last group game against Denmark, said: "I see him everyday. It is very hard to stop him. He's got outstanding qualities.
"We will try to stop him but he's not the only one in this Argentina team, they have other strikers."
But while Messi can rely on a reliable Luis Suarez at Barca, he is a bit more on his own with Argentina, with Gonzalo Higuain having notably not scored in his last eight outings with the national team.
He also has to deal with the weight of a whole nation expecting him to win the World Cup in what is likely to be his last shot at the biggest trophy in football.
"He is different with Argentina than with Barcelona," said Umtiti.
"He does not have the same players with him and their way of playing is different but he has saved them on several occasions.
"The Argentineans are tough on him, but he cannot do everything on his own."
Umtiti, who is paired with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane in defence, should have a key role against Messi if he is well fed by his team, which was not always the case in the group phase, which Argentina escaped with a last-gap 2-1 win against Nigeria.
"(Umtiti) does not feel the pressure. He's ice-cool, he's zen," said France midfielder Thomas Lemar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dileep Row: Revathy, Padmapriya, Parvathy Slam AMMA, Demand Meet
- Instagram's New Slimmed Down Version, 'Instagram Lite' Launched
- Premachandran: India Reaping the Rewards of Resetting T20 Template Under Kohli
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal